Businessman Jose Mallea named to Miami DDA Board of Directors

Jose Mallea, president and CEO of Biscayne Brewing Company, has been appointed to serve on the Miami Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) board of directors.

The 15-member board — comprised of 12 downtown property owners and three public appointees who are leaders in real estate development and construction, retail, hospitality, education, and finance — sets policy direction to grow, strengthen and promote the economic health and vitality of Downtown Miami.

Pursuing his passion for craft beer and great food, Mallea opened the Local Craft Food and Drink in Coral Gables in 2011, which quickly became one of South Florida’s most acclaimed gastro-pubs. In 2012, he founded Biscayne Bay Brewing Company in Doral, one of Miami’s first craft breweries, focused on making high quality beers that represent Miami’s unique flavors. The brewery plans to open a second location in Downtown Miami later this year.

Mallea, who will occupy the Miami DDA board’s state-appointed seat, brings invaluable knowledge to the Miami DDA with both private and public sector experience. He fills the vacant seat left behind by longtime board member Neisen Kasdin, who served as the DDA’s vice chair for the past 10 years.

“Jose’s addition to the board of the Miami Downtown Development Authority comes at a time when our urban core is undergoing a growth and transformation unlike any other in the nation,” said Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, chair of the Miami Downtown Development Authority. “The DDA is intent on working hand in hand with local business owners like Jose to build upon what the agency has done right thus far, and more lifestyle-driven businesses like the Biscayne Bay Brewery location he is opening in our district, are key to downtown’s recovery coming out of the pandemic.”

Mallea began his career in government as a presidential appointee in the administration of President George W. Bush, serving in the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of State and most notably as personal aide to the Chief of Staff to the President Andrew H. Card Jr. From 2005 to 2007 he served as chief of staff to then Mayor of Miami Manny Diaz and in 2011 as interim Chief of Staff for Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. Today, Mallea sits on the board of directors of the Brewers Association, the organization that represents more than 6,000 independent craft breweries throughout the country.

The Miami DDA is an independent agency of the City of Miami funded by a special tax levy on properties in its district boundaries. It is governed by a 15-member board tasked with overseeing the direction of the agency and setting policy. Visit www.MiamiDDA.com for more information.