Caitlin Brown Wins Prestigious P.E.O. Scholar Award in 2019, Sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter A – Miami!

Caitlin Brown, a Ph.D. student in Clinical Psychology at the University of Miami, is one of 150 women out of 945 nominees nationwide selected to receive a $15,000 Scholar Award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. This award is a most prestigious honor given to women, based on the excellence of their records, who will positively impact society by creating new knowledge and/or making new discoveries with the potential to be someone we read about in the future. P.E.O. is an abbreviation of Philanthropic Educational Organization.

Caitlin is a native of Washington, D.C. She received a scholarship to Columbia University in New York City and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2013. She was the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship from the Department of State, among numerous other honors. Her interest in integrating cultures led her to the University of Barcelona in Spain, where she received her M.S. Degree in 2015. She chose the University of Miami for her Ph.D. because of its strong quantitative school and integrative culture. Her expected graduation date is May 2021.

The P.E.O. Scholar Award program, established in 1991 and titled “Investing in Journeys to Remarkable”, provides substantial merit-based awards for women of the United States or Canada, who are pursuing a doctoral level degree at an accredited college or university.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to bringing increased opportunities for higher education to women. There are approximately 6,000 chapters in the United States and Canada, with nearly a quarter of a million members. There are eight P.E.O. Chapters in Miami-Dade County, with 215 P.E.O. chapters in Florida. We are women helping women reach for the stars!