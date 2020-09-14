Caja Caliente’s Food Truck finds permanent home in Design District

Caja Caliente’s Food Truck is opening a permanent home in the Design District.

The luxe neighborhood has been craving a fresh new spirit, something that will cater to shoppers and locals who are looking for a grab and go delight.

Known for its “Original Cuban Taco,” Caja Caliente reinvents the traditional Cuban meal.

Mika León, owner of Caja Caliente, merged her passion for food, cooking, family, traveling, and is getting creative during these new 2020 times.

These times have made adapting to change a must and Leon strongly believes in rebooting carry out and delivery efforts. Leon was thinking outside the box to venture her devotion for cooking.

Food trucks have become a booming trend, and Caja Caliente is taking it back to its roots.

Leon will launch two trucks, with one permanently stationed in the Design District at 95 NE 40th St. Her second truck will be used for catering and to tour around Florida and eventually across the nation.

At the Design District, guests can expect Caja Caliente’s classic menu as well as a one-of-a-kind pop-up menu with a few more surprises. The food truck destination also will serve as a delivering hub for neighboring areas like Wynwood, Edgewater and MiMo.

“I’m extremely excited to be coming back to the neighborhood just a few blocks away from where Caja originated and to finally find a permanent home for the food truck,” Leon said.

“Our customers were asking for us to come back and we couldn’t think of a better place to call home like the Design District.”

Caja Caliente’s Cuban-inspired comfort food on wheels, brings their famous Lechon Tacos, Vaca Frita Tacos, Octopus Tacos, Lechón Pulled Pork Sandwich, Cuban Tamal, Ceviche, their Customizable Bowls and many more.

Locals can also expect surprise menu options from Leon’s mom, Lupita. She will be cooking her famous Plantain Pastelon, a “Cuban Lasagna” which has layers of fried plantains, picadillo, and cheese, as well as the fan-favorite Arroz Con Pollo.

The weekends were made for a good time and Leon sure knows how to show everyone just that, expect to see her test out new dishes, and bring fun and yummy vibes to a city near you!

The Design District Caja Caliente pop-up will have outdoor seating socially distant for those who wish to enjoy their bites on site. Caja Caliente has always been a neighborhood-focused eatery, and during these times they aim to spread love in the form of tacos and their delicious Cuban bites, all while following all CDC and city regulations.

Follow Caja Caliente on Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.caja-caliente.com.