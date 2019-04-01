Camp Broadway Miami returns for theater-loving children, Aug. 5-9

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) has announced the return of Camp Broadway Miami for the sixth consecutive year, Aug. 5-9, including a finale performance on Aug. 9 inside the Center’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall.

Presented in partnership with Camp Broadway (@camp_broadway), an industry leader in theater arts camps, educational programming and special events since 1995,Camp Broadway Miami is an immersive summer camp for theater-loving kids (ages 10-17) offering enriching, hands-on experience in theater, song and dance. Camp Broadway Miami welcomes all skill levels; no prior experience is required to enroll.

Registration is now open. For scholarship opportunities and additional information visit www.arshtcenter.org/CampBroadwayMiami, or email education@arshtcenter.org.

Camp Broadway Miami enables kids with an interest in the arts to develop their confidence, character and presentation skills through ensemble performance. During this program, campers will be immersed in an authentic Broadway rehearsal process that allows them to be successful regardless of experience level. Inspired by Broadway’s cherished works and steeped in its grand traditions, the camp is designed to build confidence, inspire creative expression, and instill well-being in both aspiring artists and future audiences.

This summer, Camp Broadway Miami takes audiences on a fantastical musical adventure with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.! This high-flying, fun-filled musical tells the story of an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap that turns out to have magical properties. Also based on a beloved film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. is a “Truly Scrumptious” adventure story that everyone will love.

Camp Broadway Miami programs are non-competitive and ensemble-based. A typical session includes master classes in voice, dance and acting; Q and A sessions with industry professionals, and a backstage seminar with a production crew. In addition, campers will have the opportunity to rehearse and perform on four different performance spaces at the Arsht Center — the very same stages that multiple theater, music and dance legends have graced — including the Center’s acclaimed Knight Concert Hall.

Camp attendees will receive official Camp Broadway T-shirts and a “cast of characters” headshot. Master class instructors have Broadway credits; younger instructors have national tour or other professional credits. Directors, choreographers, musical directors, acting coaches and stage crew all contribute to the instruction, providing a holistic view of Broadway production. Camp Broadway continues to build a network of national, professional theaters to encourage youth participation in the performing arts.

Camp Broadway Miami enrollment fee includes:

• Five days (40 hours) of instruction in singing, acting, and dancing by trained Broadway professionals;

• Master classes with visiting artists;

• Q&A sessions with area industry professionals;

• Backstage seminar with a production crew;

• Official Camp Broadway T-shirts;

• Official Cast of Characters headshot;

• Healthy lunches, snacks and water, and

• Complimentary admission to the special family finale performance.

Camp Broadway was honored in 2016 with a Special Drama Desk Award “for introducing young people to the magic of theater and for playing a crucial role in creating tomorrow’s audiences for over 20 years.” Additionally, the company has been honored for its excellence by the Educational Theatre Association; recognized for its management by the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce; and celebrated for its positive social impact on the community by the Best of New York.