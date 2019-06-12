Caribbean305 returns to Miami this summer at new location

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Caribbean305 presented by Monster Energy and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), the Caribbean culinary and cultural celebration with flavors from more than a dozen Caribbean nations, returns to Miami this summer on June 22, 8 p.m., at a new location, Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23 St.

Caribbean305 features a rich display of Caribbean culture and entertainment, and will shine a spotlight on award-winning chefs and mixologists from 14 Caribbean destinations: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Grenada, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos. In addition to these destinations, Caribbean305 will showcase cultural influences from destinations like Antigua and Barbuda, and the Dominican Republic.

Caribbean305 is the only event where one can experience a culinary and cultural voyage through the Caribbean without leaving Miami. Guests will experience live entertainment including traditional music from the region — such as reggae, soca, salsa, and zouk — surrounded by carnival dancers in full-feathered regalia and moko jumbie stilt walkers and dancers.

Caribbean305 also provides attendees the chance to learn more about travel experiences while interacting with Caribbean tourism representatives, and opportunities throughout the night to win free trips to Caribbean destinations.

“We look forward to our third edition of Caribbean305, which serves as a wonderful event to celebrate the region’s culture with some of the finest culinary talent available anywhere,” said Frank Comito, director general and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and producer of the annual event.

The Caribbean cultural showcase also features the region’s top chefs, bartenders and mixologists.

Patrons will experience unlimited tapas style dishes, an open bar, Caribbean music and more at the event’s new location in Mana Wynwood. Wynwood is Miami’s eclectic district known for its dynamic street art and as an enclave for Caribbean immigrants.

“This is the perfect event for foodies, Caribbean travelers as well as the Caribbean Diaspora,” Comito said.

Caribbean305 VIP tickets are available at $125 per person and include one-hour early access to the event at 7 p.m., separate VIP check-in area, welcome cocktail, a premium goody bag, access to a VIP lounge area with an exclusive, private bar and passed tapas service, additional seating and unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment. VIP tickets only will be available online with limited quantities available.

General admission tickets are $75 online ($100 at the door) and include access to the event from 8 to 11 p.m. with an all-inclusive experience of unlimited drinks, food and entertainment.

Caribbean305, presented by Monster Energy and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, is supported by Platinum sponsor Figment Design, Premium Sponsor Jamaica Tourist Board, and Gold Sponsors Caribbean Airlines and St. Lucia Tourism Authority.

For more information about Caribbean305, visit www.caribbean305.com.