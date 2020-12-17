Celebrate the New Year with South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is excited to begin 2021 by introducing the new South Florida PBS logo, a new way to Stream, new Masterpiece programs, new virtual events and much more!

The new logo reflects the South Florida community, modern, forward thinking and invokes a sense of optimism. Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that everyone with access to internet in our South Florida community can stream our educational and inspiring content 24/7.

WPBT Live streaming can be viewed here: www.wpbt2.org/live-tv/

WXEL Live streaming can be viewed here: www.wxel.org/live-tv/

Start the New Year with the best in self-help! On January 1st , beginning at 8 AM, on WPBT and WXEL, you can watch The Food Fix with Mark Hyman, MD, Suze Orman’s Ultimate Retirement Guide, Relieving Stress with Yoga with Peggy Cappy and many more! For more information on our programming. For more information on everything coming up in January check out our January 2021 program guide.

January 10, 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of Masterpiece, the iconic PBS drama series that sparked America’s infatuation with British television. South Florida PBS celebrates by bringing you numerous Masterpiece premieres throughout the month of January, starting with All Creatures Great and Small based on James Herriot’s best-selling books. This will be followed by three more premieres: The Unseen Alistair Cooke as well as Elizabeth is Missing and Miss Scarlet and the Duke on MASTERPIECE MYSTERY!

Throughout the month of January, we continue to host virtual events on Facebook, YouTube LIVE and OVEE, for your education and entertainment. Below is a list of the upcoming events:

January 7 th – Between the Covers Virtual Interview with Chris Bohjalian author of The Red Lotus & Hour of the Witch.

For more information and to RSVP go to www.Southfloridapbs.org/events