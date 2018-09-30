Celebrating with fellow-feathered friends at The Barnacle’s ‘Owl-o-Ween’

You don’t have to fly too far from the nest this Halloween season to celebrate with fellow feathered friends at The Barnacle Historic State Park, October 14, noon to 4 p.m.

Park guests will have an opportunity to learn all about the fascinating lives of owls and their important role in a healthy ecosystem – and have a lot of fun at the same time.

Kids and families will enjoy arts and crafts, games, storybook reading, and more, while also entering one or both of the day’s contests:

Dress in costume as your favorite bird; and Practice your owl calls for the hooting contest.

Each contest offers a chance to win free, one-year family membership in The Barnacle Society and tickets to The Barnacle’s next Up Past Bedtime Movie.

The event is included with the regular $2 per person park entry fee. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway. The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For additional park information, call 305-442-6866; or visit www.TheBarnacle.org and www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle.