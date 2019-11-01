Celebrations and tributes are abundant this month on South Florida PBS!

With the holiday season approaching, celebrations and tributes are prevalent this month on South Florida PBS starting with everyone’s favorite children’s program, Sesame Street.

It was fifty years ago when someone looking for directions first asked, “Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?” Fortunately, that question has been answered many times since then by a grouch, a big bird and other familiar characters. Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration will be broadcast on November 17th at 7PM on WBPT. It will also be broadcast on November 21st at 8PM on WXEL.

South Florida PBS has even more to celebrate this month with America’s Test Kitchen’s 20th Anniversary. Famished foodie fans can pull up a chair when the party starts on November 23 at 3PM on WXEL and November 24th at 3PM on WPBT.

Florida best-selling author, Brad Meltzer premieres his new co-created kid’s program, Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum on November 11th. Viewers will meet famous historical figures as they time travel with Xavier and his friends.

Veterans Day reminds us to never forget. And South Florida PBS will never forget our brave American veterans. Between November 10th and November 15th , don’t miss our programs which pay tribute by relaying veteran’s extraordinary stories of courage, sacrifice and service. Programs such as:

The Warrior Tradition shines a light on Native Americans in the United States Military.

A New Leash on Life – The K9s For Warriors Story features the impact of service-dogs on American Veterans struggling with battle trauma.

Independent Lens – The Interpreters tells the stories of Afghan and Iraqi interpreters who risked their lives aiding American troops but were sadly left behind.

Last but not least, celebrate in the comfort of your own sofa with the professional theatre Broadway classics brought to you by Great Performances–42nd STREET, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King 2 of 2 and I, RED and Kinky Boots. Catch these popular shows every Friday night on WPBT and Saturday night on WXEL.

But South Florida PBS isn’t just celebrating and paying tribute on our airwaves; we will also be out in the community as part of our strong, ongoing community commitment.

Miami Kids Magazine Special Assistance Expo on November 9th

Check Please Tasting Tour on November 12th

Changing Seas Screening on November 20th

Miami Book Fair on November 22nd and 23rd

Chris Evert Tennis Tournament on November 23rd and 24th