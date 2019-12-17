Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s Celebrity Super Slam

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will again host a charity basketball game, Superbowl weekend in Ft. Lauderdale.

The Suntrust Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Celebrity Superslam presented by Optimal Health Solutions will take place on Friday January 31st at the Rick Case Arena on the campus of Nova Southeastern University located at 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This fun-filled family event benefits the Irie Foundation(www.iriefoundation.org) and will feature current and former NFL players, Hollywood celebrities, music and reality stars, social media influencers and more. Confirmed and invited guests include Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, tennis sensation Coco Gauff, former Dolphin great Chris Chambers, former NFL great Simeon Rice, Janoris Jenkins of the Saints, rapper Flo-Rida, reality TV stars Caesar and Teddy of Black Ink Crew and many more. Doors opens at 6pm. Celebrities are subject to change upon availability.

Patrons attending the Celebrity Superslam will get to see so many of their favorite NFL stars and celebrities coming together for a great cause as well as the chance to receive autographs, take pictures and win prizes. The game benefits the Irie Foundation(www.iriefoundation.org) a non-profit organization that supports undeserved and disadvantage kids in the South Florida area. In addition to enjoying a high energy fun filled game of hoops, there will also be a silent auction, marvel action heroes, and a special halftime performance. One lucky fan will also get a chance to win $10,000 if he or she can hit a shot from half. Tickets for the Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Celebrity Superslam Charity basketball game ranges from $15(general admission) to $100(Vip) and are available at Ticketmaster.