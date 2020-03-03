Chapman Partnership Appoints Heidi Alzate, CFRE. as its new Vice President of Development

Chapman Partnership today announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Development, Heidi Alzate, CFRE. Alzate will bring more than a decade of experience in nonprofit management, fundraising strategies, and community and government relations to Chapman Partnership.

“Chapman Partnership is proud to welcome Heidi Alzate to the team,” said president and CEO Symeria Hudson. “Her diverse expertise in strategic fundraising, planning, and cultivating community relationships enables Chapman Partnership to advance its vision of elevating its life-altering programs and resources, and engaging the entire community in the impactful work being carried out at our two centers.”

As Vice President of Development, Alzate will lead the nonprofit’s development team in promoting the mission and priorities of Chapman Partnership by fundraising and fostering philanthropic relationships that help transform the lives of more than 5,000 homeless residents each year. Alzate will also be responsible for directing and enhancing the annual development plan, direct solicitation of major gifts, corporate gifts, planned giving, grants, direct mail, online giving, and in-kind donations.

“I am excited to join Chapman Partnership as vice president of development. The organization’s mission and vision are ones that align very closely with my personal story. As a first-generation American, I understand the value of hard work and a strong support system,” said Alzate. “Chapman Partnership is a driving force for a model that’s proven to provide self-sufficiency for residents and encourages them to live their best lives.”

Alzate is a successful executive with prior experience specializing in public and private higher education, social services, and health care. Her efforts in local, regional, and national initiatives have netted $30 million in the last 15 years.

Before Chapman Partnership, she served as Director of Development at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Profession division, where she led strategic, university-wide comprehensive giving campaigns, provided day-to-day management of an integrated development program for philanthropic gift commitments of $50,000 and more.

She is a certified fundraising executive through CFRE International, which is the only accredited, globally-recognized certification for fundraising professionals. She is an affiliate of the Association for Fundraising Professionals World-Wide and a member of CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education). Alzate also serves as a volunteer advocate and currently sits on the executive board for Woman United.