Chapman Partnership’s Illuminations Gala celebrates the community that guides the homeless to self-sufficiency

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saturday, Oct. 26 at JW Marriott Marquis

Chapman Partnership celebrated its annual Illuminations Gala with an evening of dining, dancing, and entertainment, honoring the donors and volunteers whose work is a shining light to the 5,000 men, women, and children who Chapman Partnership serves annually.

Photos to the Illuminations Gala are available for download here: Press Selects

The 2019 Illuminations Gala was Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the JW Marriott Marquis. The event provided guests with an exciting evening, produced by WOW MKTG, honoring the people whose support helps further Chapman Partnership’s mission every day. Laurie Jennings, former Local 10 News anchor and now with Laurie Jennings Live!, served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The gala was generously sponsored by Trish & Dan Bell, Heide & Jose Dans, Mary Ann & Sherrill Hudson, the Lennar Foundation, the Carnival Foundation, Dash Door & Glass, Northern Trust, and many more. This year’s media sponsors were Miami’s Community Newspapers, Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald, Indulge, Miami Modern Luxury, Miami Kids Magazine, and Selecta Magazine.

This year’s Gala Event Chairs, Heide and Jose “Pepe” Dans, led a 30-member gala committee made up of some of Miami’s most influential community ambassadors who advocate on behalf of Chapman Partnership and joined together to create an unforgettable evening celebrating the dedicated volunteers and donors.

“Heide and I were honored to celebrate the exceptional work accomplished by Chapman Partnership and its extended family of donors and volunteers,” said Jose “Pepe” Dans, Gala Event Chair. “While working closely with Chapman Partnership throughout the years, we’ve seen the way this organization has transformed people’s lives and given so many a second chance at independence. We’re blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of advancing this mission in our community.”

The special evening was followed by the official Illuminations Gala After Party, hosted by Chapman Partnerships’ young professional’s group, nextgen. Nextgen is made up of Miami’s young professionals and community ambassadors, between the ages of 25-40, who work to increase awareness, revenue and advocacy for Chapman Partnership. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., nextgen members and guests enjoyed food, live music, an open bar, and complimentary valet.

At this year’s gala, Chapman Partnership presented the Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. Humanitarian Award to Sherrill Hudson, a leader who demonstrates the same outstanding humanitarian initiative and compassion for others, as Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. did. In addition to serving the community, Hudson was Executive Chairman of the TECO Energy board of directors for nearly a decade, after serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 002 from Deloitte & Touche LLP after 37 years. Prior to TECO, Hudson worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP for 37 years.



“Sherill Hudson is a passionate leader who has championed Chapman Partnership’s mission of empowering the homeless for nearly eight years, as well as helped advance the work of numerous noble causes in the community,” said Symeria T. Hudson, CEO of Chapman Partnership. “His generosity and commitment to service is an inspiration to us all and continues to strengthen Mr. Chapman’s legacy and vision for the community.”

Chapman Partnership’s Illuminations Gala celebrated the legacy of empathy, humanity, and achievements demonstrated by its inspiring founder Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. and the organization. Together, they have helped empower the lives of more than 110,000 individuals, including 24,000 children.