Chapman Partnership will be celebrating its annual Illuminations Gala with an evening of dining, dancing, and entertainment, honoring the donors and volunteers whose work is a shining light to the 5,000 men, women, and children who Chapman Partnership serves annually.

The 2019 Illuminations Gala will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the JW Marriott Marquis. The event will provide guests with an exciting evening, produced by WOW MKTG, honoring the people whose support helps further Chapman Partnership’s mission every day. Former Local 10 News anchor Laurie Jennings will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The gala is generously sponsored by Bacardi. This year’s media sponsors are Indulge Magazine and Miami Kids Magazine.

This year’s Gala Event Chairs, Heide and Jose “Pepe” Dans, are leading a 30-member gala committee made up of some of Miami’s most influential community ambassadors who advocate on behalf of Chapman Partnership, and have come together to create an unforgettable evening celebrating the dedicated volunteers and donors.

“Heide and I are honored to celebrate the exceptional work accomplished by Chapman Partnership and its extended family of donors and volunteers,” said Jose “Pepe” Dans, Gala Event Chair. “While working closely with Chapman Partnership throughout the years, we’ve seen the way this organization has transformed people’s lives and given so many a second chance at independence. We’re blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of advancing this mission in our community.”

The special evening will continue with the official Illuminations Gala After Party, hosted by Chapman Partnerships’ young professional’s group, nextgen. Nextgen is made up of Miami’s young professionals and community ambassadors, between the ages of 25-40, who work to increase awareness, revenue and advocacy for Chapman Partnership. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., nextgen members and guests will enjoy food, live music, an open bar, and complimentary valet.

At this year’s gala, Chapman Partnership will present the Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. Humanitarian Award to Sherrill Hudson, a leader who demonstrates the same outstanding humanitarian initiative and compassion for others, as Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. did. In addition to serving the community, Hudson has been Executive Chairman of the TECO Energy board of directors for nearly a decade, after serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Sherill Hudson is a passionate leader who has championed Chapman Partnership’s mission of empowering the homeless for nearly eight years, as well as helped advance the work of numerous noble causes in the community,” said Symeria T. Hudson, CEO of Chapman Partnership. “His generosity and commitment to service is an inspiration to us all and continues to strengthen Mr. Chapman’s legacy and vision for the community.”

Chapman Partnership’s Illuminations Gala celebrates the legacy of empathy, humanity, and achievements demonstrated by its inspiring founder Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. and the organization. Together, they have helped empower the lives of more than 110,000 individuals, including 24,000 children.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please call 305-329-3092 or visit www.chapmanpartnership.org/ gala.