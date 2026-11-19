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Veteran-owned Charlie’s Comic Con Events LLC will host Charlie’s Cards & Collectibles Event on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at JAM Arena, 3500 NW 37 Ave. in Miami. Admission to the collectibles event is free.

Presented in partnership with the World Jai-Alai League, the evening will bring together local vendors, collectors, and fans of trading cards, comics, and pop culture. Attendees can browse Pokémon and other trading cards, sports cards, Funko Pops, toys, comic books, and a variety of collectibles.

The gathering offers an opportunity for enthusiasts to explore merchandise, connect with independent sellers, and share their interests with fellow fans. Families and newcomers are welcome alongside experienced collectors.

Charlie’s Comic Con Events LLC produces fan-focused conventions and collectible shows across Florida, including anime, trading-card, and comic-book events. The company works to create accessible opportunities for small businesses and hobby communities to meet face-to-face, while introducing new audiences to the collecting world.

The Dec. 4 program at JAM Arena continues that mission through a community-oriented evening centered on the collectibles hobby. Admission to any separate jai-alai activities is not included with the free collectibles event.

Visit the website at www.charliescomiccon.com/.

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