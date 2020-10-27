Check, Please! South Florida Tapes New Season Virtually

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) premieres a new season of Check, Please! South Florida with host, celebrity chef and restaurateur Michelle Bernstein. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the new season of Check, Please! South Florida will be recorded virtually! Now, viewers from across the community can participate in the virtual studio audience, interact with Michelle and the guest reviewers, and get a sneak peak of the new season on Facebook LIVE and YouTube live. The first virtual taping of the popular restaurant review show will take place on October 27th at 7 pm. These new episodes will air on WPBT & WXEL beginning in April 2021.

Below is a list of on upcoming virtual tapings for the new season of Check Please, South Florida! These will take place on Facebook and YouTube LIVE at 7 PM on the following Tuesdays:

October 27 th

November 17 th

December 8 th

January 12 th

January 26 th

February 16 th

March 16 th

March 30 th

April 20 th

May 11 th

For more information the upcoming Check Please! South Florida event viewers can RSVP here:

The October 27th taping will feature Swirl Wine Bistro from Coconut Creek, Rose’s Daughter American Trattoria from Delray Beach and Bombay Darbar from Fort Lauderdale.

In each episode of Check, Please South Florida! host Chef Michelle Bernstein is joined by a panel of everyday food critics, detailing their own experiences at three local restaurants of their choice. Reviewers will highlight restaurants from cities all across South Florida with the option of either dining at restaurants or simply ordering food for the take-home experience. While restaurant schedules and services have adjusted to the local guidelines and restrictions, Check, Please! South Florida urges viewers to continue to support their local dining favorites during this challenging time.

“Neighborhood restaurants need the community’s support now more than ever. Check, Please! South Florida gives us a chance to highlight the cultural diversity and deep passion found within our restaurant community,” says Chef Michelle Bernstein. “Our viewers have submitted some of their favorite spots, and we look forward to hearing about all the creative cuisine and new business models that have become part of the dining scene in this new environment.

Check Please! South Florida offers regular people the opportunity to be a restaurant reviewer for a day. It also gives local restaurateurs the chance to take center stage and tell viewers about the passion behind their profession.

“Our hope is that this new season of Check, Please! will offer a sense of connection and community to those who crave it. We are inspired by the resilience of our local restaurateurs, and our hope is that we can support them with this platform,” said Joyce Belloise, Vice President of Content and Community Partnerships. “It’s also a unique opportunity for Check, Please! fans to take part in the program, as they can comment, ask questions and offer their own recommendations for great food live during our virtual events.

Viewers can revisit past reviews, learn a new recipe, or even apply to be a guest on the show's website: