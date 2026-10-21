Cheer local performers at ‘Get It, Miami! A Talent Show Benefit’ on Nov. 8

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“Get It, Miami! A Talent Show Benefit,” is a new community-driven event designed to unite the community through entertainment, civic engagement, and local philanthropy, in a fun, different, and family-friendly way, taking place Sunday, Nov. 8, 2-5 p.m., at The Dead Flamingo in Little Havana.

Initiated and led by community and small business leader, Adriana Oliva, the event is inspired by her own love of playing instruments and constantly learning about all the artsy talents in her network of colleagues and friends. The event concept comes from the classic 1980s and 1990s charity benefit broadcasts where celebrities would perform and compete for their nonprofit of choice.

Get It, Miami! promises to be an exciting, welcoming night of entertainment for community members to cheer on non-paid professional talents, ranging from singing and dancing to comedy, magic, and acting, all performing on behalf of causes close to their hearts.

“This is all about enjoying the vibrant talent of our community while supporting the incredible nonprofits that serve Miami every day,” said Oliva, owner and chief creative officer of AO Insight Group.

Some of the organizations being represented include The Lucy Project, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Foundation, American Music Initiative, Girl Scouts of Tropical South Florida, and Men in Pink. Check the event site for an updated list of organizations.

Attend to watch and cheer on the performers while collectively generating awareness and earning cash prize dollars for local non-profits.

Attendees will have the opportunity to select an audience choice winner, with 100 percent of ticket sales going toward cash prizes.

In a major boost to local philanthropic impact, The Miami Foundation is partnering with Get It, Miami! to provide a $3,500 matching gift in advance of Give Miami Day, helping give four nonprofits an extra boost during the giving season.

“This is the Miami I love, a multitalented city with an enormous heart, said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “What inspires me every day is seeing neighbors show up, in their own unique ways, for the causes they care about. At Get It Miami, that means performing their hearts out for the nonprofits they love.

“It’s the same generous spirit that brings our whole community together on Give Miami Day. We can’t wait to cheer every performer on,” Fishman Lipsey added.

Community members, supporters, and local music and arts fans are invited to purchase tickets and bring their friends. Nonprofits are encouraged to invite their supporters, staff, board members, and volunteers to attend and cheer for their organization on stage.

Audience tickets are $40 and include a complimentary drink.

Cash Prizes for Nonprofits: First Place, $2,500; Second Place, $1,500; Third Place, $1,250, and Audience Choice, $750.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit bit.ly/get-it-miami-talent-show.

Partners: The Dead Flamingo, The Miami Foundation, RSA Consulting, ABI, Fang Music, PhilanthropyMiami, The AO Insight Group, There Is

An Us For That, TD Bank, Strive 305.

Committee Members: Adriana Oliva, Alan Alvarez, Amy Bloom, Anna Dilernia, Brandon Mitchell, Da-Venya Armstrong, Ely Delcorto, Dr. Fang Shu, Jerry Menendez, Monica Howard, Olivia Bustillo and Olivia Catasus.

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