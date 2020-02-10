Chip, Chip, Hooray: LIME Fresh Mexican Grill Opens in North Miami!

1 of 3

The newest location is first to roll out reFRESHed brand identity for the 15-year old company

In true South Florida fashion, LIME has had a bit of a face-lift which makes sense for the beloved Mexican chain that started in South Beach. The new – very bright, very modern, very fun and very Instagrammable – revamped brand represents LIME’s exciting evolution and commitment to freshness. The first taste of this new look and feel will be revealed at LIME’s highly anticipated return to North Miami.

The new LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is 2,140 square feet and conveniently located at 12000 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33181. “We’ve refreshed our look, but our always-fresh and highest quality Mexican-inspired food, Miami vibes, and friendly and fun service remains just as, if not even more, amazing,” said Franchisee Owner Grant Gussin, who is the owner-operator of numerous LIME restaurants throughout Miami. “LIME fans old and new have been asking for a N. Miami location and they will not be disappointed!”

Like our signature Chips and side of Queso, the new LIME is in perfect harmony with North Miami as the area has had a face-lift too, with new retail, restaurants, a Whole Foods and even a Starbucks drive-thru. “We’re committed to and in-tune with the communities we serve, and timing couldn’t be better to evolve our brand,” said Vinay Rama, CEO of Mandala Holdings, which owns and manages LIME Fresh Mexican Grill. In the coming months, LIME will open in Lake Nona and all locations will be updated in phases to reflect the re-freshed brand design. Nostalgic LIME fans need not worry though! According to Rama, the original location on South Beach will keep the classic look. “South Beach is where it all started and where we will always find the “Miami-inspired” vibes that make LIME so electric. That location is like our version of the Starbucks in Seattle. We want it to take you back to where it all began, and provide a constant source of inspiration for us as we grow, mindfully.”

As with all things LIME, local sourcing and fresh ingredients are prioritized. Everything is handmade and unprocessed, and you will never see a microwave or freezer at any of the LIME locations. The menu remains unchanged, with fan-favorites like guacamole, queso dip, nachos, tacos, burritos, salads, soups and LIME’s award-winning margaritas, as well as new items like the power bowls, and beef, black bean or chipotle chicken tostadas. All of these favorites can be topped with signature fresh salsas from the LIME Salsa Bar, which offers a variety of homemade options, prepared daily, and an extensive selection of unique bottled hot sauces.

The North Miami location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and offers both dine-in and takeout options, with delivery following close after opening.