Chip Skowron to speak on his journey from hedge fund manager to federal prisoner

Joseph F. “Chip” Skowron will be speaking 8am on Friday January 17 at the Coconut Grove Chapter of New Canaan Society on the lessons he learned during his incredible journey from wealthy hedge fund manager to prison to salvation.

Matthew 16:25 reads: “For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.”

Chip may not have lost his life in a literal sense, but the jarring loss of his fortune and freedom and the decisions leading to his prison sentence invited a reckoning that transformed his life.

After graduating from the Yale School of Medicine and then completing 3 years of orthopedic residency training at Harvard, Chip made a major career shift and joined SAC Capital as a hedge fund analyst. Two years later, he partnered with FrontPoint Parters and launched his own hedge fund that grew to be one of the largest healthcare funds in the world. Chip stayed on as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager following the sale of FrontPoint to Morgan Stanley in 2006.

After the fund became the focus of an investigation, Chip’s investment career ended. In 2011 he pled guilty to insider trading and in January 2012, Chip entered Federal Prison in love with Jesus and ready to begin his 5-year sentence.

Prison was one of the “hardest and best seasons of his life” where he met his best friend Biggs Burke. Together, they founded the New Canaan Society-Inside, an outreach to prisoners. Chip lives in Greenwich, CT with his wife and four children.

Chip now speaks regularly about his journey and prison ministry to churches, men’s groups, students and Wall Street brokers.

Chip will be speaking on Friday, January 17 at 8am at Berries in the Grove, 2884 SW 27th Ave. Breakfast is served at 7am.

The New Canaan Society is a Christian men’s group that meets weekly on Fridays 7-9am at Berries in the Grove that is open to all men seeking to improve their lives by becoming better husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and business partners.

More information about NCS and this event can be found at the Coconut Grove Chapter website:

newcanaansociety.org/coconut-grove/