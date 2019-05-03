Chisholm Architects named top firm of 2019 by Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce

Chisholm Architects, a full-service architectural, interior, and urban-design firm located in Miami, was named Architectural Firm of the Year by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce at the recent 2019 Real Estate Achievers & Leaders (R.E.A.L.) Awards.

The award was announced during the GMCC’s annual luncheon at Jungle Island April 17, in conjunction with the annual South Florida R.E.A.L. Summit. The R.E.A.L. Awards program honors Miami entrepreneurs, professionals, and visionaries in the industry who have achieved success in their respective fields over the previous year, while also serving as leaders in the community.

“As a Miami-founded firm with a long history of achieving client trust through conscientious and sophisticated design, we are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Greater Miami Chamber for our work and commitment to the enhancement of our community,” said Founder and Chairman, Robert E. Chisholm, FAIA, NCARB.

Nominations for the Architecture Award were judged based on the size and scope of the firm’s involvement in commercial and industrial projects; breadth of practice area; recent successful deals; local and national, or international, recognition; and community service or engagement. Winning this award solidifies Chisholm Architects’ reputation as one of the top firms in South Florida’s highly competitive field of architecture

Founded in 1982, Chisholm Architects has built its reputation on service and quality control while playing a part in the making of numerous institutional, corporate, residential, planning, and urban projects. Having designed over 8,000 apartments units across the U.S and in eight countries, the firm has been involved in numerous projects that include public school design, university facilities, rapid transit stations, theater and airport facilities, along with countless high-end residential and commercial projects – many of which have received design award recognition.

According to Chairman of the GMCC Real Estate Committee AJ Meyer, “One of the great things about this program is that we not only get to learn from the real estate movers and shakers, but we also have the opportunity to honor them for their contribution to the community during this part of the program.”

Accepting the award on behalf of Chisholm Architects, President and Project Director, Matthew Polak, AIA, said, “We would like to thank the judges, for whom we have deep respect and admiration, for choosing Chisholm Architects as the winner of this prestigious award. To compete in this category alongside such esteemed companies is more than humbling and we feel very honored for this opportunity.” Polak was joined by Vice President Natalia Restrepo, and Director of Development Antonio Prado, who were also present at the ceremony to accept the award.

The award also serves to affirm Chisholm Architecture’s winning approach toward sustainable design. “Our approach is specifically geared toward design innovation as a controlling force,” says Chisholm. “We combine this with a strong sense of design responsibility, carried out in a creative, thoughtful, and fresh manner to bring innovative solutions for our clients and the communities we serve.”

Noteworthy achievements in 2018 include the firm’s move into a bigger office space – designed by the Chisholm Architects team – while nearly doubling the number of architectural projects that were completed, from 23 in 2017 to 41 projects in 2018.

ABOUT CHISHOLM ARCHITECTS

Chisholm Architects’ designs make up some of the most charismatic and iconic buildings in Miami. From the just completed Abae Hotel on South Beach to the Miami Int’l Airport to the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse, and soon-to-be Cuban Exile History Museum, Chisholm’s contribution to the Miami landscape ranges from the charming to the significant.

With Robert Chisholm, FAIA, NCARB; and Matthew Polak, AIA, at the helm; the Chisholm Architects team meets challenges with creative solutions that capture and preserve the best of Miami. Chisholm Architects is located at 782 NW 42nd Ave, Suite #650 Miami, Florida 33126. Visit the Chisholm website for information or call at 305.661.2070.