Christmas in August: Virgin Trains Polar Express tickets now on sale

It’s officially Christmas in August!

Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, and Rail Events Productions, are announcing that tickets to the popular The Polar Express Train Ride are now on sale.

Based on popular demand, Brightline has opened a second departure location to the North Pole from South Florida with train offerings from Virgin MiamiCentral in Downtown Miami on select weekdays beginning Nov. 19. Departures from the Fort Lauderdale Brightline Station will return weekends and select holiday dates beginning Nov. 16.

Tickets are on sale now and available at www.miamithepolarexpressride.com and www.ftlthepolarexpresride.com. Guests are encouraged to book early as popular dates and times will sell out.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the magical story comes to life when the train departs South Florida for a round-trip journey led by a cast of professional actors.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on The Polar Express for a magical one-hour trip to meet Santa. Once on board, car hosts will work their way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment — just like in the film. Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride.

The journey begins Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 29, on select dates from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Exact dates, fares, and times are available by visiting www.miamithepolarexpressride.com and www.ftlthepolarexpressride.com. Ticket prices range from $50 to $75, depending on the date, time, and location.