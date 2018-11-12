CMX Cinemas names new CEO, Jose Leonardo Marti

CMX Cinemas, the eighth largest movie theater chain in the U.S., has named its new CEO, Jose Leonardo Marti.

CMX Cinemas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cinemex, opened its doors in April 2017 at Brickell City Centre offering new features to give guests an innovative and VIP movie-going experience.

Most recently, Martí led the recent acquisition of Cobb Theaters and CinéBistro for CMX Cinemas. A 30-year career finance and cinema veteran, Marti led the acquisition which now has CMX Cinemas operating 36 locations in the U.S., making it one of the largest movie theater chains in the country. As CEO for CMX, he is responsible for spearheading the company’s aggressive growth expansion plans.

“We are happy to welcome our great friend and colleague Jose Leonardo Marti to the CMX Cinemas team as our new CEO,” said Rogelio Velez, CEO of Grupo Cinemex SA de CV, the owning and managing theater company headquartered in Mexico. “He is a proven leader in finance and operations and thanks to his expertise and diligence he has transformed the theater industry in the region. Undoubtedly, Marti’s drive and vast experience will help us continue to expand our presence as the preferred destination for all movie-goers.”

For nine years prior to his role as the CEO for CMX Cinemas, Marti was the CFO and CEO for Grupo Cinemex, SA of CV and CFO for Latin America Movie Theatres where he led the acquisition of nearly 500 screens, leading the company to be the second largest movie company in Mexico.

“To join the CMX Cinemas team in the U.S is both a pleasing and a challenging experience. The diversity of our brand with 36 theatre locations and more to open in the U.S. secures CMX as the preferred entertainment destination in the region and allows us to offer a full range of experiences for our customers. I’m excited about our future at CMX.”

Prior to his thriving career path in the theater industry, Marti worked for Grupo Mexico SA of CV and for a number of internationally renowned organizations including Scotiabank Inverlat SA, and Citibank NA in Mexico.

From 2015 to 2018, Marti was also the president of the Cámara Nacional de la Industria Cinematográfica (Mexico’s National Chamber of the Cinematography Industry). Marti received a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México and Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

This year alone, CMX’s robust expansion plans included new locations in Tallahassee and Chicago and the upcoming opening of CMX CinéBistro in New York, in October. This venue, located in the Upper East Side, is set to be the most elegant and exclusive movie theater in town.

For more information about CMX Cinemas, visit www.cmxcinemas.com.