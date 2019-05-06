COCONUT GROVE ARTS AND HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2019-2020 OFFICERS

The Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association, producer of the annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, has announced its officers for 2019-2020.

The incoming officers are: Lola Garcia, Chair; Nathan Kurland, Chair-Elect; Todd Carpenter, Secretary; and Curtis Crider, Treasurer. The past chair is Lilia Garcia and the president is Monty Trainer.

“These new officers have demonstrated their commitment to the Historical Association as well as a host of organizations in our community,” said Monty Trainer, president. “We look forward to what the future will bring with their fresh ideas and initiatives.”

A Miami native, Garcia has served on the Association Board for more than 20 years and has been an educator with Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 1991. Kurland serves as chair of the Miami Bayside Foundation and is a Visiting Professor in the Communication Department at Florida International University.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® is produced by the non-profit Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association. The association also maintains the Gallery @ CGAF and presents special exhibitions throughout the year from its location at the Mayfair. Since its inception in 1963, the association has awarded hundreds of scholarships to students who attend fine arts programs in local schools.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival has consistently been named one of the best fine arts festivals in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine and remains the top voted outdoor arts festival in the history of the magazine’s 200 Best.

The 57th edition of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will be held on Presidents Day Weekend, February 15, 16 and 17, 2020. For more information, visit www.CGAF.com.