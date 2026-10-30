Coconut Grove Arts Festival and Shake-A-Leg Miami Celebrate Innovative Waterfront Partnership

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Art and sailing came together in spectacular fashion Thursday, Oct. 29, as the Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF) and Shake-A-Leg Miami unveiled seven colorful new sails featuring artwork from the festival’s celebrated collection of annual posters.

The unveiling, appropriately titled “Seven Sails for Seven Seas,” took place along the Biscayne Bay waterfront at Shake-A-Leg Miami, bringing together supporters of two longstanding Coconut Grove nonprofit organizations united by a shared commitment to community enrichment.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival contributed nearly $25,000 to purchase the seven custom-made sails, each featuring a different heritage festival poster design and branding from both organizations. The featured artwork includes designs by internationally recognized artists Guy Harvey and Romero Britto, among others.

The project transforms iconic festival artwork into functional sails that will support Shake-A-Leg’s sailing instruction, vocational activities and community programs. The unveiling was followed by a reception celebrating the partnership and its potential for future collaboration.

A Gift Built to Last

CGAF Board Chairwoman Pamela Mayer said the board wanted to make a contribution that would serve the community in a meaningful, lasting way.

“These sails bring compelling festival art onto the bay while helping Shake-A-Leg Miami continue its work. It’s a natural partnership between two organizations deeply rooted in Coconut Grove,” she said.

The contribution reflects the festival’s expanding philanthropic efforts, which also include scholarships and opportunities for young and emerging artists.

“The Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s commitment to the arts extends beyond festival weekend,” Mayer added. “This partnership allows us to bring art into another part of community life while helping more people experience the opportunities our waterfront offers.”

The new sails, measuring approximately 8 feet along the foot, 20 feet along the mast and 21 feet along the leech, were designed for seven 20-foot keelboats used in Shake-A-Leg’s American Sailing Association (ASA) sailing courses, vocational activities and Community Bay Days.

The boats and their distinctive new sails were the centerpiece of Thursday’s waterfront celebration, demonstrating how the festival’s artistic legacy will now become a visible part of everyday life on Biscayne Bay.

Healing on the Water

For Shake-A-Leg Miami co-founder and CEO Harry Horgan, the partnership arrived at just the right moment.

“When the Arts Festival folks came to us and said, ‘We want to help Shake-A-Leg,’ I was thrilled and so grateful,” he shared. “We are always in need of updated equipment — sails, in particular. In fact, we were working on a plan to appeal to local individuals and organizations to sponsor the sails. This was turnkey — and right on time!”

Horgan also sees a natural connection between creative expression and the experience of being on the water.

“We believe there’s healing out on the water,” Horgan said. “Most people have never sailed, and they have many reasons why they can’t. But once they do, they realize it’s a feeling of freedom. You get out there, and you’re with Mother Nature.”

That message resonates especially with young people, he added.

“How do we break our kids away from all this screen time and get them out into nature? Biscayne Bay is one of the greatest parks available, and we are a natural gateway.”

Founded in 1990, Shake-A-Leg Miami serves more than 8,000 individuals annually from its historic 1932 seaplane hangar in the heart of Coconut Grove. Its adaptive, accessible fleet includes 26 sailboats, 60 kayaks and a safety fleet, with vessels and equipment designed or modified to help people with a wide range of disabilities experience Biscayne Bay.

The seven new sails will help sustain that mission while adding a colorful new dimension to the organization’s waterfront presence.

Charting New Waters

CGAF Past Chairman David Hill Jr. and Board Member Jack Eads initiated the collaboration, recognizing an opportunity to connect the festival’s artistic legacy with Shake-A-Leg’s work providing access to the water for people of all abilities.

What began as an idea to support the organization’s sailing programs evolved into a partnership that combines artistic expression, recreation and community service.

Both organizations hope Thursday’s unveiling will mark the beginning of an ongoing relationship. Early conversations have explored additional opportunities for art activities connected to Shake-A-Leg’s programs, potentially expanding access to classes that encourage participants to explore their creativity.

“Giving people the opportunity to express themselves through art is something that we want to help foster,” Horgan noted. “There’s so much potential here, and we’re honored to be part of this project.”

With seven colorful sails now ready to become part of Shake-A-Leg’s activities on Biscayne Bay, the collaboration offers a lasting reminder of what can happen when two community institutions combine their resources and imagination.

As Horgan put it: “It’s a great launch to new possibilities.”

ABOUT COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVAL

For more than six decades, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. A nonprofit 501(c)(3) supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals.

Held annually over Presidents Day weekend, the 63rd annual festival, Feb. 13-15, 2027, will feature 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets.

Festival proceeds and public donations, including gifts made through the Miami Foundation’s annual Give Miami Day on Nov. 19, fund CGAF’s year-round support of young artists, arts education in local schools and community outreach. Recent contributions include nearly $25,000 for new sails for Shake-A-Leg Miami and a $10,000 grant to Comic Kids.

For more information, visit cgaf.com or call 305-447-0401.

ABOUT SHAKE-A-LEG MIAMI

Founded in 1990, Shake-A-Leg Miami is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health, education and independence of children and adults facing physical, developmental and economic challenges.

Based on Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove, the organization offers inclusive sailing, adaptive water sports, educational activities and recreational programs that empower people of all abilities. Through its accessible waterfront facilities and community partnerships, Shake-A-Leg Miami fosters confidence, self-reliance and meaningful opportunities for individuals with disabilities, veterans and their families.

Public and private donations help sustain the organization’s programs and facilities year-round, including contributions made through the Miami Foundation’s annual Give Miami Day on Nov. 19.

Shake-A-Leg Miami is located at 2620 S. Bayshore Drive. For more information, visit shakealegmiami.org or call 305-858-5550.