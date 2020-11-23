CocoWalk’s revival continues with addition of retail brands

The ownership group behind the reimagined CocoWalk remains committed to breathing new life into Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

The alfresco lifestyle center, slated to begin its phased reopening later this fall, has added three new retail brands to its tenant roster including Free People Movement, a women’s activewear brand from Philadelphia; Europann, a men’s luxury apparel line from Saint-Tropez, and Late Night Gypsy, a repurposed vintage clothing brand from Los Angeles.

The redevelopment of CocoWalk includes 150,000 square feet of prime retail, dining, and entertainment space and is nearly 80 percent leased. The revitalization also features an 85,745-square-foot, class A office building, One Cocowalk, currently 85 percent leased.

Nearing completion, the five-story office has signed creative co-working pioneer Spaces, private equity firm Boyne Capital, development firm American Land Ventures, and international law firm Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC. The mixed-use project is led by majority partner Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), along with The Comras Company and Grass River Property.

“Our aim is to return CocoWalk to its former vitality by bringing in carefully curated tenants attuned to the wants and needs of the local community and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Stuart Biel, senior vice president of regional leasing at Federal Realty Investment Trust. “FP Movement, Europann, and Late Night Gypsy are cool and original apparel concepts that will not only enhance the center Grove’s retail offerings but will bring the community together for unique experiences.”

Occupying move-in-ready retail spaces primed by CocoWalk’s ownership group, Free People Movement, Europann, and Late Night Gypsy have signed initial one-year leases. This gives the tenants an opportunity to launch new concepts, test out the market, and experiment with brick-and-mortar locations. These compelling concepts will further elevate the curated, cool vibe that is central to the newly revitalized CocoWalk and broader Coconut Grove commercial district.

Free People Movement — also known as FP Movement — is testing its athletic wear-only retail concept at CocoWalk. Occupying 2,268 square feet, FP Movement is a concept that CocoWalk’s ownership group specifically sought to bring fitness-oriented fashion to the health-centric Coconut Grove community. With only a handful of locations across the country, this is the first FP Movement in the state making it a one-of-a-kind experience for South Florida.

Europann — Born in Saint-Tropez in 1991, Europann men’s clothing is known for its authenticity of fabrics, variety of colors and prints, the attention to cut, and fineness of details in their entire ready-to-wear collection. With only one other location in South Florida, the brand will bring authentic French Riviera style to its 962-square-foot space in CocoWalk. Europann is another example of how CocoWalk is curating international brands that seamlessly fit into the Miami lifestyle.

Late Night Gypsy (LNG) specifically chose to bring its trend-setting brands and vintage clothing concepts from Los Angeles to CocoWalk in Coconut Grove. The flagship location not only will be featuring the brand’s own creations but also a carefully curated selection of lines that embody the free-spirited soul of LNG. The fashion house will occupy a 1,349-square-foot space to showcase multiple lines — such as For Love and Lemons, Lavish Alice, Jen’s Pirate Booty and Band of Gypsies — and custom designs, some of which utilize vintage finds. Shoppers can even bring in their own vintage jean jackets or rock-band tees to get customized.

“I’m excited to bring the trendy, street chic style of Los Angeles to the colorful spirit of Miami,” said Allegra Wynne-Kaplan, founder and owner of Late Night Gypsy. “Growing up in Miami, I always loved Coconut Grove’s enchanting vibe and unique energy — and after 15 years in Los Angeles, I’m ready to return to my roots, by opening my first storefront location at CocoWalk in the Grove. The artsy and free-spirited nature of the neighborhood perfectly aligns with Late Night Gypsy’s brand, mission, and image, and I look forward to being part of the Grove community once again.”

These retailers will join a stellar list of more than a dozen international, national, and local shops, restaurants, and entertainment concepts that make up the new CocoWalk and will contribute to the center’s return to prominence as Coconut Grove’s geographic and commercial centerpiece. The lineup includes Planta Queen, Sushi Garage, Mister 01 Extraordinary, Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, Salt & Straw, Sweetgreen, Rosarito, Narbona Natural Foods & Farm Market, Bluemercury, Edward Beiner, Edite Mode, Palma de Leon, The Spot Barbershop, and The School of Rock.

For retail leasing information, contact Stuart Biel at Federal Realty Investment Trust at 301-988-8389 and Michael Comras, Irma Figueroa and Sam Noddle at The Comras Company at 305-532-0433.

For office leasing inquiries at One Cocowalk, contact Blanca Commercial Real Estate at 305-577-8850.