Codina Partners’ Lee Casey Joins Michael Miller for an Interview
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Michael Miller welcomes Lee Casey, Vice President of Marketing at Codina Partners, for an interview on Miami Community Newspapers.
Casey leads the firm’s marketing and communications efforts, bringing more than two decades of real estate industry experience. His responsibilities include connecting with residents, businesses and stakeholders across the company’s residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.
Watch the full conversation in the video below. Learn more about Codina Partners.