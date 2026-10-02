Miami’s Community Newspapers White LogoInspire magazine
FRI, OCT 2, 2026MIAMI, FL86°
Around TownBiscayne Bay TribuneSouth Dade

Codina Partners’ Lee Casey Joins Michael Miller for an Interview

By Community Newspapers
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Michael Miller welcomes Lee Casey, Vice President of Marketing at Codina Partners, for an interview on Miami Community Newspapers.

Casey leads the firm’s marketing and communications efforts, bringing more than two decades of real estate industry experience. His responsibilities include connecting with residents, businesses and stakeholders across the company’s residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.

Watch the full conversation in the video below. Learn more about Codina Partners.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Community Newspapers

Related articles

Advertise