Coming Soon – Miami Virtual Choir Concert  presented by the Miami Children’s Chorus

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Miami Children’s Chorus launched a free Virtual Choir in April. A brand new project, #MiamiVirtualChoir aims to bring youth together in harmony during uncertain times through the practice of social distance-SING.

#MiamiVirtualChoir opened registration on April 1st and registered over 300 students in one week! The project was offered free of charge to any Miami-Dade County student in 3rd-12th grades. Participants were granted access to online resources such as digital sheet music and vocal practice tracks, and were invited to join members of the MCC for six weeks of virtual Zoom rehearsals. After the six week of rehearsals, students were guided to record and submit their videos to the MCC.

Now the organization moves into the production phase when it will work on editing the hundreds of video submissions to create the first ever Miami Virtual Choir Concert. The concert will feature 10 songs and hundreds of Miami-Dade County youth, and will be broadcast on youtube this June.

As South Florida’s premier youth chorus, MCC has a responsibility to provide youth with an artistic community and a creative outlet that allows them to develop their artistry and rise to a high level of excellence. MCC has been a champion for youth choral arts in this community and it continues to find new ways to reach and serve its youth. During these challenging times, MCC is committed to helping youth stay connected, engaging them in a positive, healthy, and safe virtual family environment.

For a sneak peak at the first audio mix for the Miami Virtual Choir Concert visit the MCC facebook and instagram accounts @miamichildrenschorus.