Commissioner Eileen Higgins and ConnectFamilias to host a Back to School Extravaganza in Little Havana

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and ConnectFamilias will host a Back to School Extravaganza on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at La Progresiva Presbyterian School, 2480 NW 7th Street, Miami, FL 33125.

This is the second year in a row that Commissioner Higgins and ConnectFamilias are joining forces for the annual book bag giveaway event. Commissioner Higgins hopes to build upon last year’s successful event by distributing over 350 free book bags filled with school supplies to children and families in Little Havana. The event also will feature face painting, art and crafts, food, entertainment, health screenings and more.

“I’m happy to partner with ConnectFamilias to give hundreds of children in our community a day full of fun and get them excited for the first day back at school,” Commissioner Higgins said. “We have many county resources and neighborhood partners who will also be participating to provide services to our families. It’s going to be a great event; everyone’s invited!”

ConnectFamilias is dedicated to inspiring children and supporting their families where they live, play, and go to school. They provide workshops and programs that help families create a safe and supportive environment in Little Havana.

For more information, please contact Francis Izquierdo, Communications Coordinator for Miami-Dade County District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins, at Francis.Izquierdo@miamidade.gov or 305-375-5924.

