Commissioner Eileen Higgins awards Mom and Pop grants to small businesses affected by the Flagler Street project

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins recently hosted an event alongside representatives from the Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA) to certify her district’s Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program winners. Commissioner Higgins is proud to award 42 local businesses with funding, about half of which have been severely impacted by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Flagler Street project.

“This year’s Mom and Pop grant recipients contribute to our local community in immeasurable ways,” Commissioner Higgins said. “From rising costs of business to the damage done by FDOT construction, they have overcome great obstacles to start – and stay – in business. As a collective, these businesses represent the immense diversity that makes our local culture so unique. I’m grateful for them and for our partnership with NANA that allows us to support their endeavors. I look forward to continuing our work in the weeks and months ahead to promote this spirit of entrepreneurship in Miami-Dade County.”

Josefina Perez, owner of Josefina Beauty Salon, said: “I want to thank Commissioner Higgins and the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program for providing me a form of relief with this award. For the last two-and-a-half years, construction in front of my salon on West Flagler Street has prevented customers from crossing the street to reach my business,” “With this grant, I’ll have the peace of mind that I can cover the costs necessary to keep my doors open amidst the chaos of the FDOT project.”