Commissioner Eileen Higgins delivers economic relief to Mom and Pop businesses affected by the Flagler Street project

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins personally delivered Mom and Pop checks to business owners located on Flagler Street on Jan. 11. The grantees are small minority enterprises who were directly and adversely impacted by the 2-plus years’ road construction project.

The Mom and Pop business owners expressed gratitude and relief. Many are grateful to be open for business, in spite of the hardships experienced during the reconstruction of Flagler, and are appreciative of Miami-Dade County’s support through the Mom and Pop Grant Program.

Over 40 businesses benefited from the grant program, and about 20 percent are located on Flagler. Businesses include auto repair shops, restaurants, a photography studio and markets. Commissioner Higgins, who walked along Flagler visiting the awardees to present the grant personally, listened to the extreme hardships experienced by the surviving businesses.

“We have much more to do to make this business corridor a thriving economic hub for these Mom and Pop shops,” said Commissioner Higgins. “Flagler has great potential, and I will continue to monitor progress on road, trash and transportation improvements until we collectively achieve our goal, which is to make Flagler a positive experience for those who work, live or do business there.”

Flagler businesses awarded Mom and Pop grants, include: La Pachanga – Food Market Job Hunters of Florida – Helps teach English, fill out documents, etc. Edukos – Restaurant Royal Banquet Hall – Catering EGR Discount Tron Computer Electronic & Services Corp Allstate Custom Paint and Body Munoz Studio – Photography Studio Sin Rival Cutlery – Sharpens knives, silverware, etc.