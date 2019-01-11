Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Commissioner Eileen Higgins delivers economic relief to Mom and Pop businesses affected by the Flagler Street project

By: Miami-Dade County News Releases |January 11, 2019

Commissioner Eileen Higgins with a local small business owner at her event certifying the District 5 Mom and Pop Small Business Grants
(Photo by Rachel Cohen / District 5 staff)

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins personally delivered Mom and Pop checks to business owners located on Flagler Street on Jan. 11. The grantees are small minority enterprises who were directly and adversely impacted by the 2-plus years’ road construction project.

The Mom and Pop business owners expressed gratitude and relief. Many are grateful to be open for business, in spite of the hardships experienced during the reconstruction of Flagler, and are appreciative of Miami-Dade County’s support through the Mom and Pop Grant Program.

Over 40 businesses benefited from the grant program, and about 20 percent are located on Flagler. Businesses include auto repair shops, restaurants, a photography studio and markets. Commissioner Higgins, who walked along Flagler visiting the awardees to present the grant personally, listened to the extreme hardships experienced by the surviving businesses.

“We have much more to do to make this business corridor a thriving economic hub for these Mom and Pop shops,” said Commissioner Higgins. “Flagler has great potential, and I will continue to monitor progress on road, trash and transportation improvements until we collectively achieve our goal, which is to make Flagler a positive experience for those who work, live or do business there.”

Flagler businesses awarded Mom and Pop grants, include:

La Pachanga – Food Market

Job Hunters of Florida – Helps teach English, fill out documents, etc.

Edukos – Restaurant

Royal Banquet Hall – Catering

EGR Discount

Tron Computer Electronic & Services Corp

Allstate Custom Paint and Body

Munoz Studio – Photography Studio

Sin Rival Cutlery – Sharpens knives, silverware, etc.

