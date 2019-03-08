Commissioner Eileen Higgins invites community to “Clean Up Flagler!”

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, with the support of City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, is inviting residents of East Little Havana to participate in the CLEAN-UP, FLAGLER! community event on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Participants will meet at CAMACOL, located at 1401 West Flagler Street. From there, groups comprised of county and city officials, community leaders, business owners and volunteers equipped with brooms, gloves and trash bags will fan out to “Clean-Up, Flagler!” and send the message that Flagler is open for business and that the beautification process to enhance residents’ quality of life has begun.

The event comes following the recent completion of the lengthy two-year reconstruction of Flagler Street in Little Havana by the Florida Department of Transportation. Commissioner Higgins, who was pivotal in getting FDOT to expedite the final stages of the project, has united more than a dozen Little Havana-based non-profit organizations, Mom and Pop small business owners, and residents to work on issues vital to East Little Havana. The Clean Up Flagler! event is the first of many activities to come.

Residents are invited to join CAMACOL, Kiwanis of Little Havana, ACCION, Centro Mater, Living Healthy Little Havana, Miami Children’s Museum and other non-profits on Clean Up day.

For more information, contact Margaret Pulles, District Director, at margaret.pulles@miamidade.gov or at 786-583-4680.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and community partners

WHAT: Clean Up Flagler! community event

WHEN: Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Camacol, 1401 West Flagler St.