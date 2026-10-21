Company shows support for breast cancer fight

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On any given day in South Florida, the team at Mega Bee Rescues & Pest Control can be found climbing onto roofs, opening walls to rescue honeybees, crawling through attics, and protecting homes and businesses from pests.

This October, they’re doing it all in pink.

The familiar yellow behind the family-owned South Florida company has been replaced by pink uniforms, pink gloves, pink shoe covers and a pink Mega Bee logo.

But the change isn’t simply for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It started with a loss inside the Mega Bee family.

One of the company’s team members recently lost a family member to breast cancer. For a small team that works closely together every day, the loss hit home.

It also started a conversation: What could a bee removal and pest control company do to help?

The answer became Mega Bee Goes Pink – a month-long effort that takes breast cancer awareness beyond a social media post and carries it into the homes, businesses and communities Mega Bee serves every day.

Throughout October, 5 percent of Mega Bee’s bee removal and pest control services will be donated in support of Susan G. Komen.

That means an ordinary call for ants, roaches, rodents or even a beehive hidden inside a South Florida home becomes a small part of something much bigger.

“We didn’t want this to be about putting a pink ribbon on our logo for October and calling it a day,” said Jean Navarro, CEO of Mega Bee Rescues & Pest Control. “This became personal for our team. We asked ourselves how we could take something we already do every single day and use it to support families going through something much bigger than pest control or bee removal.”

The campaign has turned Mega Bee’s technicians into unexpected ambassadors for breast cancer awareness. When they arrive at a customer’s door this month, the pink comes with them.

Technicians are wearing the campaign while performing real service calls throughout Miami-Dade and Broward – whether they’re removing a colony of bees from a structure, inspecting an attic or providing pest control at a local business.

Customers also are receiving “Your Service Went Pink Today” cards explaining that their service contributed to the October initiative and giving them an opportunity to support the cause directly.

And something simple has started happening: people ask about the pink.

Those questions become conversations. Conversations about mothers, aunts, sisters, friends, survivors, and people who are no longer here.

For Mega Bee, those moments have become just as important as the color change itself.

“Everyone knows somebody,” Navarro said. “Once you start talking about breast cancer, you realize how many families around you have a story. If showing up in pink starts one more conversation, creates more awareness or encourages somebody to support the cause, then it means something.

“We’re a family-owned business, and we’ve been fortunate to have a community that supports us every day,” Navarro said. “Mega Bee Goes Pink is our way of taking what we have, our team, our work and our presence throughout South Florida, and using it to give some of that support back.”

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