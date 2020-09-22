Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Endorses Daniella Levine Cava

The Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor campaign is proud to announce the key endorsement from Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. Congresswoman Wilson joins a growing list of community and elected endorsements that include nearly all of Miami-Dade’s congressional delegation with Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Congresswoman Donna Shalala all endorsing Levine Cava.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson shared, “After reading Mr. Bovo’s quote in a recent publication stating that ‘there is no racism in Miami – Dade County Government,’ it is apparent that now more than ever we need a strong leader in the Mayor’s office to lead our community. I have decided to wholeheartedly endorse and support Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor. She believes in fairness and equality and transparency. We are seeing the effects of racism not only in local government, but in all levels of government. Daniella has demonstrated through hard work that she has the gut and direction to guide our community. I am proud to support her historic candidacy for Miami-Dade County.”

Daniella Levine Cava shared, “I am honored to have the support of Congresswoman Wilson, whose dedication to lifting the community has inspired me for many years. She has proven that when local leaders empower residents, help them get through tough times, and fight injustices, we can tackle our most persistent problems. Working in tandem at the federal and county levels we can bring a brighter future to our County and the next generation!”