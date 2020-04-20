Corey Advertising Boosts Small Biz Websites for free

Corey said he’s already experienced a turn-around with business owners who feel hope once they start talking about growing traffic to their sites. So how does it work?
By automating the setup process of buying advertising in Google’s Display Network, the company’s owners, brothers Christopher and Brian Corey, are able to send the first surge of traffic to the websites. Then, Corey Advertising injects a small budget into the system at its cost to amplify the traffic. In total, about 1,000 small businesses will be able to participate. “Our goal is to give small businesses hope through engaging in a marketing effort. Marketing is exciting, it brings the anticipation of new business,” said Christopher Corey. “We want Miami businesses to start thinking about coming out of this pandemic with a positive outlook.”
Corey Advertising began its give-back on April 6 with free social media posts for small businesses. On April 10, it opened up free Search Engine Optimization links to Miami businesses.