County announces scheduled Bay Cruises departing from Deering Estate in 2021

Journey through Biscayne Bay on a new Birds of Biscayne Boat Cruise, a guided Boca Chita Key Cruise, Lighthouses of Biscayne Bay Cruise, or a Stiltsville Historic Boat Tour departing from the Deering Estate.

Deering Estate Birds of Biscayne Boat Cruise (new)

Feb. 13, Mar. 13, Apr. 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11; 2:15-5:15 p.m.; $70 per person, plus tax and a processing fee. Advance reservations are required. Purchase online.

Departing from Deering Estate, this new three-hour tour will allow you to view the birds of Biscayne National Park while guided by a Deering Estate Naturalist. You journey through Biscayne Bay to locations such as Fowey Rocks, Soldier Key, and Boca Chita in search of the various species of birds found in Biscayne National Park. During this trip you will learn all about the species and their role in the ecosystems found in Biscayne.

This experience is only offered one Saturday a month. Advance reservations are required for this tour.

The tour makes every attempt to go as close as possible to Fowey Rocks Lighthouse, however weather and sea conditions determine how close the vessel can approach this lighthouse while still providing you with a safe and enjoyable experience.

Deering Estate Boca Chita Key Cruise

Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31; Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28; Mar. 6, 7 and 14;

noon-3 p.m.; $56 per person, plus tax and a processing fee. Purchase online.

Each guided tour lasts approximately three hours and includes opportunities to explore and learn about popular and scenic Boca Chita Key and Biscayne Bay. You can explore the island and hike the trail. Staff also will engage you with the history of the park and why mangroves, seagrasses, and hardwood hammock habitats are all vital to the health of the local ecosystems. Please note that the Boca Chita lighthouse remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lighthouses of Biscayne Bay Cruise

Jan. 9, Feb. 13, Mar. 13, Apr. 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $70 per person, plus tax and a processing fee. Advance reservations are required. Purchase online.

After departing from Deering Estate, a Biscayne National Park Ranger guides you on a journey through Biscayne Bay to see the iconic Cape Florida, Fowey Rocks, and Boca Chita lighthouses and learn about the history that surrounds them. You cut though the alluring Stiltsville and go to Boca Chita Key to get up close to Biscayne National Park’s iconic Boca Chita Lighthouse. You also may have the opportunity to see wildlife, including dolphins, sea turtles, and many shore birds.

Please note that the Boca Chita lighthouse remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The tour makes every attempt to go as close as possible to Fowey Rocks Lighthouse, however weather and sea conditions determine how close the vessel can approach this lighthouse while still providing you with a safe and enjoyable experience.

Stiltsville Historic Boat Tour

Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31; Feb. 21 and 28, and Mar. 6, 7 and 14

3:15-5:15 p.m.; $56 per person, plus tax and a processing fee. Advance reservations are required. Purchase online.

Departing from the Deering Estate, journey through the northern most parts of Biscayne National Park to the alluring Stiltsville Houses and learn about the rich history of this area of Miami and Biscayne National Park.

The Stiltsville tours will take you for an up-close look at the village in the bay. Stiltsville is a reminder of the time when this area was known to be the playground for the wealthy. On this boat “ed-venture,” you too can experience what draws people to these legendary waters. This is an experience that the whole family will enjoy.

These tours depart from the Deering Estate, located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

Limited space is available. Advance reservations are required. For tickets and more information, visit the Biscayne National Park Institute website or the Deering Estate website.

For all boat tours, review Keeping You Safe from COVID-19 for additional information before you book.

Note that guests visiting Deering Estate must practice social distancing, wear face coverings (ages 2 and up), and are not allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 people.

For more information, visit the Deering Estate website at deeringestate.org.

The tours departing from Deering Estate are possible thanks to a partnership between Biscayne National Park, the Florida National Parks Association, Deering Estate and the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.