County bids farewell to term-limited County Commissioners and Mayor

Miami-Dade County bid a fond farewell to its term-limited Mayor and County Commissioners on Nov. 6 at a ceremony held at PortMiami.

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, County Commission Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and Commissioners Barbara J. Jordan, Dennis C. Moss and Esteban L. Bovo Jr. each accepted a proclamation and Key to the County in honor of their years of service to Miami-Dade.

The term limits amendment to the County Charter that voters approved in 2012 is taking effect this month, resulting in the departure of the Mayor and nearly half of the Commissioners, representing the loss of decades of combined service to the County.

Departing elected officials spoke with pride about their accomplishments over the years and expressed optimism for the County’s future.

“My departing colleagues and I are confident that all the work we have done over the years to build a better Miami-Dade County will leave a lasting legacy of progress for future Commissioners to build on,” Chairwoman Edmonson said.