County Commissioners sworn in for new four-year terms

Six returning County Commissioners were sworn in for new terms at an installation ceremony held on Nov. 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Commissioners Jean Monestime, Sally A. Heyman, Rebeca Sosa, Daniella Levine Cava, Javier Souto and Jose “Pepe” Diaz were all reelected this year to serve four more years on the County Commission. Commissioners spoke about their accomplishments over the last four years and goals for the years ahead.

“The challenges we face as a Board and a community require leadership and boldness,” said Commission Chairman Esteban L. Bovo Jr., who delivered introductory remarks at the ceremony. “There is no issue we cannot tackle, so I look forward to working with my colleagues to make Miami-Dade that shining county.”

The ceremony can be viewed at www.miamidade.gov/webcasting.