County’s Black World Guide also now available online

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) partnered with several community organizations to compile a comprehensive list of the civic, professional, cultural, and business organizations that comprise the African Diaspora here in Miami-Dade County. The 2018-19 publication is now online demonstrating the strength and viability of the Black World Community.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board, as part of the Office of Community Advocacy, continues to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of County Commissioners and advocates for the social, economic, political and educational needs of our constituents.

“We hope that this publication will encourage those who view it to connect and support these organizations and businesses that make Miami-Dade County an exciting and dynamic placel” said Black Affairs Advisory Board chair Stephen Hunter Johnson.

“We have partnered with MDEAT in the past and appreciate the opportunity to work with their board and staff. We also continue to encourage the community to engage with businesses through our ‘I Support BOB’ (Black Owned Businesses) campaign,” he added.

“For several years the Black World Guide has reflected the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s effort to connect the organizations, programs and businesses that represent the Black World Community currently in existence in Miami-Dade County,” said program director Retha Boone-Fye. “By placing the guide online, we hope to make it more accessible to the community.”

For more information, contact Black Affairs Advisory Board program director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606 or by email at Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces its diverse and unique population.