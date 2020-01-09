Crazy Joe Pours Rocket Fuel on Miami Commission Dumpster Fire

Thanks to Crazy Joe, the dysfunction at Miami City Hall has become a Dumpster Fire that can be seen from space.

No need to wonder what despot-in-waiting Crazy Joe Carollo would do with three votes on the commission. On Thursday, Carollo used his vote plus those of commissioners Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Manolo Reyes, otherwise known as the Terrible Triumvirate, to end the meeting before it had even started. On hold were more than 50 items.

In opposition to the shutdown were newly appointed Commission Chairman Keon Hardemon and Vice Chair Ken Russell.

What sparked the rhetorical melee that served as preamble to the vote? Sources say it was a scheduled public speaking appearance during public comments by embattled City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, who Carollo has tarred and feathered and accused of everything but witchcraft. In December, the Terrible Triumvirate voted to fire Hernandez, with Carollo falling short of the required four “yays” to get his way.

Kudos to Chairman Keon Hardemon on Thursday for standing up for the rule of law by stating that the public had a right to speak, doing everything in his power as the MC to stick to the rules.

After the meeting ended abruptly, Carollo and Hardemon kept yelling at each other through their microphones until the sound was cut off. Knowing that Hardemon, who is running for a seat on the Miami-Dade Commission, does not suffer fools, it is reasonable to imagine him closing the public show with an excerpt from Stealers Wheel’s hit song. “Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the right, here I am, Stuck in the middle with you.”