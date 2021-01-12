CRB’s Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee partners to host Martin Luther King, Jr. Day’s Community Mass Bike Ride

The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board’s Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will join several police departments across Miami-Dade County as they host the One Miami, One Band, One Sound Community Mass Bike Ride. The community and officers will ride together with the hope to reduce gun violence and cultivate relationships. The event will take place on Jan. 18, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Riders wishing to be part of this event, should start lining at Charles Hadley Park,1350 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142 at 8:30 a.m. to leave at 9:30 a.m. Face masks are required for all participants.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Corrections Department will join Miami-Dade County Police Department, City of Miami Police, Miami Gardens Police, North Miami Police, North Miami Beach Police, and Bal Harbor Police during this month’s Mass Bike Ride.

WHO: Community Relations Board’s Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Committee partners to host event

WHAT: Martin Luther King Jr. Day’s One Miami, One Band, One Sound Community Mass Bike Ride

WHEN: Jan. 18 on MLK Day, bike riders should line up at 8:30 a.m. to leave the park at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Charles Hadley Park,1350 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142

The Office of Community Advocacy, under the Board of County Commissioners, oversees nine advisory boards and the Miami-Dade County Goodwill Ambassadors Program. The Office is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.