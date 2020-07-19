Cristina Rivera Correa appointed by governor as County Court Judge

Longtime Kiwanis of Little Havana volunteer Cristina Rivera Correa, 35, has been appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a County Court Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit.

On July 10, Judge Rivera Correa took her oath of office, which was administered by her friend and the son of Kiwanis member John Couriel Sr., Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel.

Present for the social distancing-compliant event were Judge Rivera Correa’s husband, Nick Correa, 36; their children, including twins Marcel and Margot, 1, and Colette, 4, who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as Judge Rivera Correa’s mother, Cristina Agudo, and brother, Luis Rivera. Several other family members joined via Zoom, including Judge Rivera Correa’s father, Raul Rivera, in Puerto Rico, and in-laws and cousins in Miami.

Prior to taking the bench, Judge Rivera Correa practiced law for 10 years, first as an Assistant State Attorney and then as an Assistant School Board Attorney, both in Miami-Dade.

Judge Rivera Correa has been associated with the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana since 2003.

During that time, she has volunteered with the children’s summer camp, toy, and food distribution for the needy and fundraising.