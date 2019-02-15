This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Cuban American Bar Association recently celebrated its 45th Annual CABA Gala at the Ice Palace Film Studios located in Wynwood.
The event raised nearly $500,000 for the CABA Foundation to support law students and the CABA Pro Bono Project, which provides free legal assistance to the indigent community in Miami-Dade County.
More than 900 people, including judges, attorneys, business professionals and community leaders, were in attendance for the marked occasion.
