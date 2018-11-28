Cuban Artist Rigo Leon Designs Fitbit Miami Marathon Ribbon as Vibrant as the Miami Culture

This year, “medal maniacs” of the running community will have a one-of-a-kind ribbon to add to their collection as a badge of honor to celebrate their achievement of finishing the 17th annual Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand.

Cuban Artist Rigo Leon, a resident of Miami, was tasked with designing the ribbon for the race, renowned as a test of strength along a beautiful, scenic route which inspired Rigo to use the design to bring attention to the idea of building a better life.

Rigo states, “Whatever is expressed through art will be received by people, thus it is important to me that I am conscious of the message that I am communicating.”

His paper boat concept, seen atop the flamingo’s head on the ribbon, represents the message of influencing people to build a better life by staying dedicated to achieving one’s goals. This concept evolved especially from immigration, and the intimidating idea of buying a one-way ticket to leave your old life behind in search of something better. The Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is one of great cultural diversity, attracting athletes from around the globe whom all share a common goal of improving their lives and testing their will.

The design illustrates the culture of Miami, using bright colors that express the local flavor and folklore of the people that live in the Caribbean influenced city. On January 27, 2019 an estimated 20,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes will come together on a gorgeous course to conquer the race and be honored with the custom ribbon that beautifully compliments the 360º spinning medal.

In addition to the full marathon (26.2 miles) and half marathon (13.1 miles) taking place on January 27, race weekend also includes the Tropical 5K on Saturday, January 26.

To register or for more information visit www.themiamimarathon.com.

The Fitbit Miami Marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the company, including the New York City Triathlon, the Chicago Triathlon, the Leadville Race Series and most recently the Dirty Kanza.