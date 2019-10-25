Cultural Change Agent Tracy Ann Simmonds Releases The Vision Project Coloring Book To Celebrate Black Girls and Women

Home Biscayne Bay Tribune Cultural Change Agent Tracy Ann Simmonds Releases The Vision Project Coloring Book...
According to the Cooperative Children's Book Center (CCBC), only 29% of books about African/African American people were by Black authors/illustrators. Tracy Ann Simmonds looks...
The Juice
I found myself in my doctor’s office following a very stressful time in my life. My heart was beating irregularly and my doctor suggested...
LETTER FROM CHAIR OF BOARD ROBIN JACOBS
I wanted to take a moment and thank everyone who came to the Chamber’s Annual Meeting where I was installed as the 4th woman...