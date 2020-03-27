Culture Shock Miami Continues to Develop Young Audiences in Times of Social Distancing

In times of social distancing, Culture Shock Miami remains committed to developing young audiences and continues to come up with innovative ways to make the arts accessible to teens and young adults. Recently added to CultureShockMiami.com is Online Experiences, a curated list of virtual tours and exhibitions, online performances, and on-demand resources being made available to its audience and Miami-Dade County residents.

“Cultural organizations are finding new ways to share their artform online. As we navigate social distancing in Miami-Dade County, we want Culture Shock Miami to remain a cultural hub for teens and young adults.” said Christina Tassy-Beauvoir, the Cultural Projects Administrator for Culture Shock Miami. “We felt it was important to continue to engage our audience and provide access to performances, museums, and other cultural events. Online Experiences allows us to do just that!”

Online Experiences makes it easier than ever to access Miami-Dade County’s thriving art scene. Young art enthusiasts can enjoy Coral Gables Art Cinema’s Drive-In films, view Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Fly with MiSO concert, take virtual tours of Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), participate in Vizcaya Museum and Garden’s interactive virtual tours, or tour the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) Miami’s permanent collection. Also offered to its audience is the opportunity to enjoy cultural activities being offered online by arts organizations in other parts of the country, including Alvin Alley American Dance Theater, Broadway World, National Public Radio’s (NPR) Tiny Desk Series, and The Metropolitan Opera.

Culture Shock Miami is looking to share more online cultural events and arts activities with its audience. This is a free service and information can be submitted online at CultureShockMiami.com.