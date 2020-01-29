Culture Shock Miami Presents Jason Bishop, America’s Hottest Illusionist, Feb. 1st at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

Culture Shock Miami presents Jason Bishop, who has been called the hottest illusionist of his generation, performing his awe-inducing original show at major venues across the U.S. and Europe, and opening for stars like Drake and Kesha. His jaw-dropping repertoire features original and state-of-the-art magic, cutting-edge visual effects, and exclusive grand illusions, performed to an outstanding Rock and Pop soundtrack. Jason Bishop will perform on February 1, 2020, 7 p.m. at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

From his astounding cage levitation and walking through a brick wall, to his cutting-edge teleportation and plasma illusions, Bishop features stunning and original state-of-the-art magic. Bishop has appeared in the CW Network’s “Masters of Illusion” and has performed in more than 30 countries on six continents.

Jason Bishop is presented by Culture Shock Miami, the audience development program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. The program provides teens and young adults (ages 13-22) access to $5 tickets to attend art performances and cultural destinations around Miami-Dade County. $5 Tickets for 13-22-year-olds, are available at CultureShockMiami.com. With the purchase of one $5-ticket for someone within the 13-22 age range, a second $5-ticket can be purchased for a companion of any age to join them. Regular-priced tickets may be purchased at www.smdcac.org.