David And Leila Centner Family Foundation Partners With FunDimension To Bring Joy To Underserved Children In South Florida

David and Leila Centner Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to aiding underprivileged, poverty-stricken children and families in South Florida, partnered with FunDimension, a state-of-the-art family entertainment center in Wynwood, as part of their “All in for Smiles” campaign to bring joy to kids who need it the most. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and philanthropists David and Leila Centner, the Foundation in partnership with Centner Academy sponsored a free, fun-filled day of activities at FunDimension for more than 80 middle school students from The SEED School of Miami on October 10, 2019. By the end of this year, the Foundation will sponsor a total of 2,500 underprivileged children from South Florida charities, schools and organizations.

