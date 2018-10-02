This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The crowds came out for The Children’s Trust 2018 Family Expo at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center on Saturday, September 8, 2018, where hundreds of exhibitors highlighted essential community resources for kids of all ages. Fun event features included face painting, magic shows, storytelling, arts and crafts, bounce houses, rock climbing, and more.
Be the first to comment on "Daylong Miami-Dade Event Attracts 15,000+ Visitors for Live Performances, Family-Friendly Activities, Giveaways, and Hundreds of Exhibitors"