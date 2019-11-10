Design District hosts 4th annual Fashion Strikes Cancer benefit

The Miami Design District hosted the fourth annual Fashion Strikes Cancer benefit on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Moore Building in the Design District in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Founded and hosted by Angeles Almuna, fashion visionary, stylist and breast cancer survivor, the event was created to commemorate her battle with cancer as well as to give hope to those who are experiencing, have suffered or lost a loved one to cancer.

This year’s benefit honored Breast Cancer Research Foundation co-chair and breast cancer survivor Kinga Lampert and her spirited efforts to support breast cancer research.

More than 250 guests attended the ticketed event which generated over $13,000 in donations for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Elements of the evening comprised of a photography exhibition, called

“Selfless” and curated by Angeles in collaboration with local photographers Nick Garcia, Tato Gomez, Ekaterina Juskowski and Gerardo Briceno along with videographers Ana Karina ByKanvas and Paul Ketlewell.

The exhibition showcased 36 women who inspired Angeles during her most challenging times throughout her journey. Lastly, the heartwarming presentation was accompanied by a guitar solo performance by Lucas Joelten. The images were projected onto two flower-shaped installations designed by Luis Pons, a famed Miami-based creative whose talents touch interiors, architecture, landscapes and art.

Additionally, Istituto Marangoni Miami donated a spectacular custom dress inspired by Roberto Capucci’s couture vintage Butterfly Dress made by professor Mario Braghieri and student Giancarlo Gedler that was on display for guests to admire. The dress was inspired by femininity, class, elegance and the metaphor of the butterfly — a creature that gracefully transforms into a new body.

Those in attendance enjoyed a stellar performance by Venezuelan singer and songwriter Manu Manzo and entertainment by DJ Michelle Leshem. The evening also made way for touching speeches by host Angeles Almuna and honoree Kinga Lampert.

The event benefited the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the highest rated breast cancer organization in the US, whose mission is dedicated to ending breast cancer by funding investigators who have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.