Design District’s Performance Series welcomes the Wailers

In continuation of its Fall 2019 Performance Series lineup, the Miami Design District welcomed The Wailers on Friday, Nov. 8, in Palm Court. Produced by 19-time Grammy Award-winning producer Emilio Estefan in collaboration with Maestro Eduardo Marturet of

The Miami Symphony Orchestra, the concerts are free and open to the public.

The legendary Wailers continue their quest to bring reggae to the forefront of the world’s stage as previously led by the late great Bob Marley. Bob’s legacy is carried by renowned bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined by original Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey.

Following Bob Marley’s untimely passing, Barrett vowed to hold the band together and maintain the music’s quality, just as Bob requested. Today, the band is made up of legends, children-of-legends and many other talented musicians.

Led by frontman Josh Barrett, the band gave an energetic performance while the crowd cheered, danced and sang along to classic hits like Could You Be Loved; No Woman, No Cry, and One Love.

The Miami Design District’s Fall 2019 Performance Series, featuring world renowned performers, continues with the following upcoming concerts:

A Holliday Concert with The Original Dream Girl, Jennifer Holliday, is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13.

The Miami Design District’s Palm Court Plaza is located at 140 NE 39 St.

The Miami Design District is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood that combines luxury shopping, galleries, museums, design stores, restaurants and major art and design installations all within an architecturally significant context. The Miami Design District is owned and operated by Miami Design District Associates, a partnership between Dacra, founded and owned by visionary entrepreneur Craig Robins, and L Catterton Real Estate, a global real estate development and investment fund, specializing in creating luxury shopping destinations.

The Miami Design District is home to more than 120 flagship stores including, but not limited to, Balenciaga, Cartier, Dior, Fendi, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Van Cleef and Arpels and more. The neighborhood also houses some of the best architecture in the country, right down to our award-winning Museum Garage.

Visitors can shop design showrooms, visit cultural institutions like the ICA Miami, the de la Cruz Collection and Locust Projects, or check out the rigorously curated public art program woven throughout our streets.

Additionally, the Miami Design District is a premier dining destination where world renowned chefs have set up shop. From casual favorites like OTL and Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink to buzzy hotspots like Swan, the neighborhood has something for everyone.