DiscountMugs Donates 11,000 Masks to Low-Income Seniors

DiscountMugs.com, a South Florida based corporation and a major provider of promotional goods throughout the United States, has donated 11,000 reusable surgical masks to low-income seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

DiscountMugs.com partnered with IMC Health Medical Centers to help assist seniors in having the necessary masks to follow coronavirus related protection guidelines. The average age of the members receiving the reusable masks is 74 years of age, with most not having the means to purchase supplies.

“We know that the public is having a hard time finding masks. In our conversations with IMC, we understood that patients were concerned about not having them and experiencing anxiety as a result. We are pleased that we were able to step in and provide them for this vulnerable population,” said DiscountMugs.com CEO Sai Koppaka.

The masks will be delivered to patient homes along with a note with instructions on how to safely use and reuse the mask, as well as a contact number for any questions. The company is looking forward to partnering with other organizations to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.