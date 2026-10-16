Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dr. Dale Laing-Hall Joins Brianna Brown on Under the Palms

Brianna Brown welcomes Dr. Dale Laing-Hall to Under the Palms, the Florida Biz Collective program presented through Miami’s Community Newspapers.

The episode features Laing-Hall as Brown’s guest and forms part of the program’s interview series. Viewers can watch the complete conversation in the video accompanying this publication.

This installment provides an opportunity to hear directly from Laing-Hall in an interview hosted by Brown. Additional information about the guest is available at www.dalereports.com, the website provided with the episode’s production materials.

Host: Brianna Brown

Guest: Dr. Dale Laing-Hall

Program: Florida Biz Collective — Under the Palms

For more information about Florida Biz Collective, visit www.floridabizcollective.com.